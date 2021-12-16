Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ADMINISTER PLC

NOTICE 16 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ADMINISTER PLC At the request of Administer Plc, Administer Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 17, 2021. Trading code: ADMIN Number of shares: 14 194 110 ISIN code: FI4000513411 Order book ID: 242420 Company Identity Number: 0593027-4 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli Bank Plc. For further information, please call Evli Bank Plc on +358 40 579 6210. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260