16.12.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ADMINISTER PLC

NOTICE 16 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ADMINISTER PLC

At the request of Administer Plc, Administer Plc's shares will be traded on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 17, 2021. 

Trading code: ADMIN
Number of shares: 14 194 110
ISIN code: FI4000513411
Order book ID: 242420
Company Identity Number: 0593027-4

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 50 Industrials
Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli
Bank Plc. For further information, please call Evli Bank Plc on +358 40 579
6210. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
