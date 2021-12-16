Vicor Corporation: Vicor wins 2021 World Electronics Achievement Award

Lateral power delivery solution for AI processors wins Product of the year

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (http://www.vicorpower.com/) (NASDAQ: VICR) won the 2021 World Electronics Achievement Award (WEAA) for Innovative Product of the year in the Power Management/Voltage Converter category, for its FPA (Factorized Power Architecture) lateral power delivery (LPD) solution for high-current AI processors. Vicor was among six companies nominated in this category including Analog Devices, Power Integrations, Mornsun, SG Micro and ABLIC Corporation.



"I would like to thank the Aspencore analyst team for this award and for recognizing the value of power system innovation, in this case for AI processor performance," said Ajith Jain, Global Vice President of Vicor's High Performance Compute business unit.

The World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) aims to select and recognize companies and managers who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of global electronics industry innovation. The winners were jointly selected by a committee composed of Aspencore global senior industry analysts and website user groups from the United States, Asia and Europe.

Vicor's low-noise, high-current-density 48V direct-to-load solution maximizes the AI processor performance and reduces power system losses; the solution, consisting of an MCD4609 MCM driver and a pair of MCM4609 current multipliers, provides up to 650A continuous and 1200A peak current at the sub-1V needed by state-of-the-art AI processors.

Learn more about solutions for high current AI processors (https://www.vicorpower.com/industries-and-innovations/computing)

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, the leader in high-performance power modules, solves the toughest power challenges for our customers, enabling them to innovate and maximize system performance. Our easy-to-deploy power modules provide the highest density and efficiency enabling advanced power delivery networks from the power source to the point-of-load. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor serves customers worldwide with unequaled power conversion and power delivery technologies. www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com)

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor corporation.

FPA and MCM are trademarks of Vicor corporation.

Media contacts:

Stephen Germino

Media Relations & PR, Director/Vicor Corporation

978.749.8243

sgermino@vicorpower.com (mailto:sgermino@vicorpower.com)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c6990d8-0831-412f-83fd-e0d0f5fcef4b (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c6990d8-0831-412f-83fd-e0d0f5fcef4b)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcbea04c-1a01-47ee-ae84-2d59d2d9adce (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcbea04c-1a01-47ee-ae84-2d59d2d9adce)