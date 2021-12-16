Regulatory News:
SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER) (Paris:SEFER) a leading global manufacturer of innovative flexible composite materials marketed under the SergeFerrari and Verseidag brands, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today publishes its 2022 financial calendar.
Events
Dates*
2021 Full-year annual revenue
January 25, 2022
2021 Full-year results
March 3, 2022
2022 First quarter revenue
April 26, 2022
Annual General Meeting
May 17, 2022
2022 First-half revenue
July 26, 2022
2022 First-half results
September 5, 2022
2022 Third-quarter revenue
October 25, 2022
(*): These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.
ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP
Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.
In 2020, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €195.3 million, over 80% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com
