Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 SEFER) (Paris:SEFER) a leading global manufacturer of innovative flexible composite materials marketed under the SergeFerrari and Verseidag brands, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today publishes its 2022 financial calendar.

Events Dates* 2021 Full-year annual revenue January 25, 2022 2021 Full-year results March 3, 2022 2022 First quarter revenue April 26, 2022 Annual General Meeting May 17, 2022 2022 First-half revenue July 26, 2022 2022 First-half results September 5, 2022 2022 Third-quarter revenue October 25, 2022

(*): These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

In 2020, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €195.3 million, over 80% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005964/en/

Contacts:

Serge Ferrari

Philippe Brun

Chief Financial Officer

Valentin Chefson

Investor Relations

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial communication

Théo Martin Louis Tilquin

Tel: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu