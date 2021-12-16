The U.S. Trade and Development Agency is awarding the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine a grant for NuScale Power to conduct a SMR Licensing Gap Analysis

Today, NuScale Power announced the company will provide technical assistance for a Ukraine small modular reactor (SMR) licensing gaps analysis as part of a grant awarded to the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU) by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). The USTDA grant will be instrumental in supporting the licensing and deployment of SMR technology in Ukraine.

The purpose of the SMR Licensing Gap Analysis is to compare the NuScale SMR design against International Atomic Energy Agency standards, Ukrainian regulations, and regulatory guidance. The analysis will also identify gaps that could prevent deployment of a NuScale SMR in Ukraine and propose recommendations to close the gaps, including regulation changes, if necessary.

"NuScale is thrilled to support this important collaboration between the USTDA and STCU to evaluate the licensing process and create opportunity to deploy SMR technology in Ukraine," said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. "As the first and only SMR in the world to be approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, we are looking forward to contributing our expertise and leveraging our experience to help facilitate the production of safe, clean, reliable, and affordable energy for the people of Ukraine."

Today's announcement follows a November announcement that the Department of Energy (DOE) is funding an independent review of NuScale's Safety Analysis Report (SAR) to be conducted by Ukraine's State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SSTC NRS). In September, NuScale also announced an MOU to explore SMR deployment in Ukraine with the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine (Energoatom).

This announcement is further evidence of NuScale's unmatched expertise and leadership within the industry as well as international interest in NuScale's SMR technology as the company approaches commercialization.

