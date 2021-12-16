Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rod Husband as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Husband is an accomplished entrepreneur and economic geologist with over thirty years of experience in the international commodity and finance sectors and has served as director and officer of several Canadian public companies. Mr. Husband holds a Geology degree, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and has raised over $150 million dollars for the exploration and development of multiple companies.

Commentary

StraightUp's President and Director, Mark Brezer says, "We are excited to have Mr. Husband's calibre of leadership and operational experience on board, especially during this phase of the Company's growth and expansion into international markets. This appointment strengthens management and brings a new layer of expertise to the team. Of further importance to the Company is the recent news of our neighbours, Great Bear Resources Ltd., is potentially being acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation for well over a billion dollars. Our commitment to adding shareholder value remains our primary focus alongside of continued exploration into next year."

About StraightUp Resources

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, as well as the recently acquired Bear Head Gold Project, located within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80 km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp. The Company's recently acquired West Cat Mine includes an Unpatented Mining Claim on federal land, located in the Historic Beatty Mountain Nevada Mining District / Nye County, Nevada, about 15 km east of U.S. Route 95, approximately 20 km from Beatty, Nevada, at the base of the Bare Mountain Range. For more information, visit: www.StraightUpResources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mark Brezer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mark Brezer

President and Director

(604) 989-6275

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107869