Ftribe Games Ltd.: "Ftribe Fighters"- Born to Conquer and Prosper

Ftribe Games Ltd. aims to promote products made by Vietnamese people on the global digital game marketplace.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / In the wake of extensive market research as well as thoroughly analyzing the pros and cons of current next-generation mobile games, Ftribe Games is proud to present their first take on the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre with the launch of their very first product, Ftribe Fighters, scheduled for release in Q1-2022 on the Google Play Store.

Ftribe Games was founded by Anthony Phan and consists of a diverse group of talented individuals, ranging from 3D artists to game designers. Product differentiation will allow them to compete on a level playing field with international rivals in the global market. In this way, they possibly show Vietnam's growing prominence as a tech and gaming hub over the past few years. We have been investing a lot of time in carefully considering the shape of this project and the experience it provides. We believe that now is the ideal time to introduce our brainchild to both the local and global tech communities. This outcome will be unlike previous gamefi projects, which were frequently released with uninspired graphics, insufficient content, and monotonous gameplay. -Anthony Phan, CEO, Ftribe Games.

The team at FTribe Games

As the first game in the Ftribe Games ecosystem, Ftribe Fighters boasts console-quality graphics. Additionally, a diverse and constantly expanding inventory of items will be made available for players to earn and equip as each item earned is unique. The implementation of a Virtual Reality museum then allows users to examine their in-game items through supported headsets.

No video game can exist without a story, and this is an important but often overlooked feature. As a result, the Ftribe Games team has vowed to develop an appealing game story along with gameplay updates as it is critical to the game's life cycle and also in their commitment to distinguish from the typical cash-grab of digital games. The characters will have their own story, their own life, and each will have their own unique way of entering the Ftribe Metaverse. Players must explore, fight, and survive in order to become the most powerful person in the universe.

MOBA games have proven to be a massively appealing and marketable part of the video game industry, according to founder Anthony Phan.

Two new characters coming soon to the FTribe universe!

Ftribe Fighters are set to launch their first game in December of 2021. Later in Q1, 2022, the Battle Royale game mode will be released along with many other surprises in the upcoming future! Readers are invited to take a look at their pre-alpha gameplay through these trailers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikQ-vFkceYg , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyWHEhyDasA .

For more information, please visit their website at ftribe.games .

