Meltwater wins four Comparably awards - "Best Company Culture", "Best CEO", "Best Company for Women", and "Best Company for Diversity"

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media and social intelligence, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of four Comparably Awards for "Best Company Culture", "Best CEO", "Best Company for Women", and "Best Company for Diversity."



Meltwater ranks in the top 30 for "Best Company Culture" alongside companies such as Google, Netflix and Peloton, based on data compiled from 15 million employee ratings across 70,000 companies. The award takes into account employees' ratings and testimonials about life at Meltwater, including work environment, career growth, pay and benefits, and approval of leadership. In addition to the Company Culture list, Meltwater also ranked in the top 50 of the "Best CEO", "Best Company for Women", and "Best Company for Diversity" lists.

As the nature of what it means to be a top employer in 2021 and beyond continues to evolve, Meltwater is proud to be employee-recognized as a great place to work across these categories. Since its founding in 2001, the company has placed company culture at the center of everything it does. Meltwater's core values are Norwegian words, based on the company's Norwegian heritage, that translate to "fun," "number one," "respect," and "more"- the last of which represents a commitment to continuous improvement in all areas of the business.

Recent employee reviews on Comparably include:

"The most positive thing about the culture at Meltwater is that every day presents a new challenge. And you're encouraged to take the responsibility to face those challenges from a very early point in your career. Believing in the culture and vision of the company has taken me to opportunities, in line with my strengths, that I never expected. Best of all, I am learning every day."





"The culture is very team-oriented and fun, while also bringing together diverse personalities to achieve collective success and personal development."





"The leadership team is approachable and transparent with their vision and objectives. They foster Meltwater's culture throughout the everyday."





"Meltwater has core values that aren't just true on paper, but are really exemplified each and every day. Our culture is based on trust and support. We back each other up and share our diverse experiences and insights."

Meltwater is especially proud to receive the "Best Company for Women", and "Best Company for Diversity" awards, as supporting female employees and employees from underrepresented groups continues to be a focus for the company globally. Meltwater's DEI initiatives include a network of affinity groups, regional DEI councils, the "Women in Tech" program, and partnerships with nonprofits dedicated to advancing equity. Meltwater ranks in the top 15% of companies with 1,001-5,000 employees for Comparably's Gender Score, and the top 10% for Diversity Score, which measures how employees rate their work experience at Meltwater across various culture dimensions.

These focuses are supported by Meltwater's CEO John Box, who ranked on the "Best CEO" list and previously was awarded Comparably's "Best CEO for Women" award.

Box said, "We are thrilled to be recognized with four new Comparably Awards this quarter that validate our commitment to creating a workplace culture where all employees feel valued and respected, have opportunities to grow and develop and can contribute to the company's success. These awards are especially meaningful since they are based on the opinions and experiences of our employees, who are the foundation of our business."

Meltwater was also named a "Best Company for Career Growth" and named to the "Best Sales Team" and "Best Product and Design Team" lists in 2021. The team is actively recruiting in a variety of exciting roles around the world to continue to grow and expand the team. To learn more about the open opportunities, please visit the Meltwater careers website, or visit our Comparably page here .

About Meltwater

Meltwater was founded in 2001 as the world's first online media monitoring company. Today, we are a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an intuitive, all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world's most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their strategic decision-making, and with over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner. We are also proud to support the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a pan-African entrepreneurial program & incubator, fostering the next generation of African tech talent. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.