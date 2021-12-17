Anzeige
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Administer to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Dec 17, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Administer Plc
shares (short name: ADMIN) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Administer is the 207th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the 31st listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Administer Group, founded in 1985, is a Finnish company that offers financial
and payroll management services as well as consulting and software services.
Our customers include organisations of all sizes, from small and mid-sized
companies to large enterprises and municipalities. Our goal is to reform the
financial management service market by developing new technologies and
solutions. Measured in revenue, we are one of the largest providers of
financial management services and HR and payroll services in Finland. In 2020,
our revenue was EUR 44 million and we employed approximately 600 financial
management professionals. 

Peter Aho, CEO of Administer, comments: "I want to thank all investors who
participated in Administer's Initial Public Offering as well as our personnel
for the trust they have shown us. For me, this is a very emotional moment that
I have first dreamt of already at the turn of the millennium. It is now coming
true, and we can take the next step on Administer's growth path. I warmly
welcome our new shareholders to join us on this journey." 

Chairman of the Board Jukka-Pekka Joensuu, comments: "I, for my part, also want
to thank the investors who participated in the Initial Public Offering for
their interest towards our company. Measured by net sales, Administer is
currently one of the largest providers of financial management services in
Finland. Our goal is to reform the entire industry by developing new technology
and new solutions. In addition to organic growth, acquisitions are an integral
part of our growth strategy. The funds raised now support the execution of our
growth-oriented strategy. I want to thank the company's advisors and other
partners for professional and high-quality cooperation throughout the project.
Finally, I want to thank Bocap for their active involvement in developing the
company." 

 "We are pleased to end a busy IPO year by welcoming Administer to the Nasdaq
First North growth market. Administer has grown respectably with its fairly
long history, which makes it a great addition to First North," says Henrik
Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to follow their journey
as a listed company." 

Administer has appointed Evli Pankki Plc as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
