Albanian utility KESH has built a 5.1 MW ground-mounted solar park at its hydropower plant in Vau i Dejës. The company will operate the PV facility in combination with hydropower production.State-owned Albanian utility Korporata Elektroenergjetike Shqiptare (KESH) has completed construction on a 5.1 MW ground-mounted PV facility at the Qyrsaq dam in Vaun e Dejës, in Shkodër County, northwestern Albania. The solar park is expected to generate 7,000 MWh per year and operate in combination with the hydropower plant. "It was located in a part of the dam that does not affect the operations of the hydropower ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...