Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2021) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR51) ("Cardero" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Supreme Court has granted a final order dated December 14, 2021 approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with World Copper Ltd. ("WCU") which will result in the acquisition of the Company by WCU (see news releases dated April 20, June 9, September 20, November 15 and December 13, 2021).

The Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about December 20, 2021. The completion of the Arrangement will be subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Arrangement and the delisting of the Cardero common shares, and satisfaction by the parties of TSXV's closing conditions and other conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

Further information on the Arrangement can be found in Circular, which is available on Cardero's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it has reached an agreement (the "Debt Settlement") with an arm's length creditor (the "Creditor") to settle an aggregate of approximately $36,224.33 in debt owed by the Company to the Creditor. The Creditor has agreed to convert their indebtedness into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at deemed price of $0.13 per Common Share, subject to receipt of the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). It is expected that, upon the completion of the Debt Settlement, subject to receipt of the requisite approvals, the Company will issue 278,648 shares to the Creditor.

Any securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be issued in reliance on certain prospectus and registration exemptions under applicable securities legislation and will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one a day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Debt Settlement is anticipated to occur immediately after receipt of TSXV approval.

ABOUT CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

Cardero Resource Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, is a resource company focused on building a minerals exploration and development company. Cardero has exercised the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Zonia Copper Oxide Project, located in Arizona. Zonia is a near-surface copper-oxide resource and a brownfields site having already been mined in the late 1960s and '70s. The Project has been significantly de-risked with almost 700 drill holes completed to date and with substantial amounts of detailed engineering completed. The estimated resource (NI43-101 as amended and dated October 2017) is located entirely on private land. Cardero completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") published in April 2018 which outlines a mine plan and a chosen development route that will allow permitting to be done on private land thereby reducing the timeline for permitting. Engineering at Zonia is more advanced than a typical project at this stage of development and it is reasonable to assume that the Project could go straight to Feasibility from PEA. The deposit is amenable to truck and shovel open pit mining and copper recovery via leaching and SX-EW processing to copper cathode.

Detailed information is available at the Company's web site at www.cardero.com.

