GamesPad, The Next-Gen Crypto Gaming Ecosystem, Launches IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks

GamesPad, a next-generation blockchain gaming ecosystem, will launch an IDO on BullStarter on December 20.

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / GamesPad is a first-of-its-kind holistic blockchain gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem, created by Constantin Kogan and Eran Elhanani. GamesPad is scheduled to launch the IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks , multichain launchpad and decentralized VC and launchpad on December 20.

An initial DEX offering, or IDO, is a new and exciting type of decentralized and permissionless crowdfunding platform, which is opening up a new way of fundraising in the crypto space. During GamesPad IDO, retail investors will be able to purchase $GMPD tokens at the best available price and become one of the first holders of this unique token. This IDO announcement represents a significant milestone for GamesPad.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem that brings together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator and marketplace, yield aggregator, big gaming studio partnerships, in-house game development studio, and much more.

GamesPad embodies two core missions: to support gaming projects and democratize early-stage investing for retail buyers. GamesPad continues to move away from traditional limiting venture capital avenues of investment, and towards a decentralized world, where the power dynamics are shifted to benefit people in more equitable and prosperous ways. By launching the next-generation gaming platform, GamesPads and its co-founders Constantin Kogan and Eran Elhanani create a space where the three most profitable industry fields collide: gaming, NFT, and the metaverse.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is the world's first decentralized venture capital and multichain launchpad built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Blockchain. The platform has given a powerful boost to many ambitious gaming, NFT, and blockchain-based startups that have already gained global popularity, such as Bloktopia, Polker, Monsta Infinite, StepHero, Blockchain Monster Hunt, and many others. As of December, BullPerks has generated 9200% of all-time high average returns on all the deals that launched on BullStarter, according to DEXTools .

With its large advisory and business network, BullPerks provides comprehensive support to all projects that launch their VC, IDO, and INO deals on BullStarter. Caring about the success of the people on both sides of the table, the team provides mentorship for startups to make sure they are in full readiness to come to the public.

SOURCE: BullPerks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678372/GamesPad-The-Next-Gen-Crypto-Gaming-Ecosystem-Launches-IDO-Initial-DEX-Offering-on-BullPerks