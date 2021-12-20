Anzeige
WKN: A2DS4F ISIN: SE0009921588 Ticker-Symbol: BHJC 
Frankfurt
20.12.21
09:22 Uhr
13,820 Euro
-0,340
-2,40 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,08014,45011:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2021 | 11:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Bilia AB: Bilia is listed on the Nasdaq Large Cap

As of January 3, 2022, Bilia AB's share will be traded on Nasdaq Large Cap. At Large Cap there are companies with a market capitalization that exceeds one billion euros. Bilia's market capitalization today amounts to approximately SEK 14 billion.

"Becoming a Large Cap company is very stimulating and at the same time a proof of that both our strategy and our daily work create value for our shareholders. Our wish is that Bilia will be more visible to more potential investors in Large Cap", says Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO at
Bilia AB.

Gothenburg, December 20, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment

  • Bilia is listed on the Nasdaq Large Cap (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb5bb0e3-de05-4feb-88cb-ddefaab92b89)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
