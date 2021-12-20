DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company)

20 December 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 17 December 2021, Matt Horwood, Chief Technology Officer, purchased 8,564 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP2.322 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Matt Horwood a) Name 2. Reason for the notification Chief Technology Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Superdry Plc a) Name 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Identification code Purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.322 8,564 Aggregated information Price Volume d) GBP19,885.39 8,564 17 December 2021 e) Date of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f) Place of the transaction For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

