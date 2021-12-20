M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holdings in Company

DJ Holdings in Company

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Holdings in Company 20-Dec-2021 / 17:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BFYYL325

Issuer Name

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Dec-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Dec-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 27.320340 0.000000 27.320340 38830132 or reached Position of previous 27.084280 0.000000 27.084280 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BFYYL325 38830132 27.320340 Sub Total 8.A 38830132 27.320340%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is financial instruments if it equals or is higher person higher than the equals or is higher than the than the notifiable notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent company) 27.320340 0.000000 27.320340% M&G Corporate Holdings Limited M&G Plc (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G 22.032870 0.000000 22.032870% Plc) Prudential Portfolio Management M&G Plc Group Limited (wholly owned 22.032870 0.000000 22.032870% subsidiary of M&G Corporate Holdings Limited) M&G Group Regulated Entity M&G Plc Holding Company Limited (wholly 5.287470 0.000000 5.287470% owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) M&G Group Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group 5.287470 0.000000 5.287470% Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) M&G FA Limited (wholly owned M&G Plc subsidiary of M&G Group 5.287470 0.000000 5.287470% Limited) M&G Investment Management M&G Plc Limited (wholly owned 5.287470 0.000000 5.287470% subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Dec-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

