Montag, 20.12.2021
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
WKN: A2PWC9 ISIN: CA83085J2011 Ticker-Symbol: QSGC 
Stuttgart
20.12.21
17:40 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,003
-5,66 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2021 | 19:08
Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Corp Applies to Extend Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 /Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

  • 6,050,000 warrants that are set to expire on December 23, 2021 to be extended to December 23, 2023.

The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.10. Each whole warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Tel. 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free. 1-888-845-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678711/Sky-Gold-Corp-Applies-to-Extend-Warrants

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
