Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Corp Applies to Extend Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 /Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

6,050,000 warrants that are set to expire on December 23, 2021 to be extended to December 23, 2023.

The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.10. Each whole warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

