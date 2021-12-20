St. Paul, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency today issued supplemental findings supporting its conclusions for the air permit for the NorthMet Project, satisfying a Court of Appeals order regarding a key permit required for the company to build and operate the first copper-nickel-precious metals mine in northeast Minnesota, according to Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) (together "PolyMet" or the "company").

This concludes a process three years to the day after the MPCA issued PolyMet its air permit. Since then, PolyMet has overcome multiple legal challenges to the permit, including prevailing in the Minnesota Supreme Court.

"As we have steadfastly maintained, the facts and science prove the project will meet air quality standards. That has never been in doubt," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "This important permit moves us one big step closer to constructing NorthMet, a project that will provide numerous economic benefits to northeast Minnesota along with a U.S.-based supply of metals crucial for the transition to a greener economy," he said.

"Of 22 lawsuits challenging the project only four cases remain and those are planned to be heard during 2022," Cherry said. "All cases that have reached final conclusion have been in PolyMet's favor."

The NorthMet mine will feed the mineral supply chain to meet the growing global demand for copper, nickel, cobalt and other metals needed for the U.S. and global transition to clean energy technologies such as solar and wind farms, battery storage and electric mobility, Cherry said. Most of the known resources of nickel and cobalt in the U.S. are found in Minnesota according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

About PolyMet

PolyMet is a mine development company that owns 100% of the NorthMet Project, the first large-scale project to have received permits within the Duluth Complex in northeastern Minnesota, one of the world's major, undeveloped mining regions. NorthMet has significant proven and probable reserves of copper, nickel and palladium - metals vital to infrastructure improvements and global carbon reduction efforts - in addition to marketable reserves of cobalt, platinum and gold. When operational, NorthMet will become one of the leading producers of nickel, palladium and cobalt in the U.S., providing a much needed, responsibly mined source of these critical and essential metals.

Located in the Mesabi Iron Range, the project will provide economic diversity while leveraging the region's established supplier network and skilled workforce and generate a level of activity that will have a significant effect in the local economy. For more information: www.polymetmining.com.

