"Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" Coming February 24-27, 2022 to Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Spring 2022 will arrive early in Southern New England when the "40th Annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" blossoms from Thursday, February 24 through Sunday, February 27 to the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford, Conn.

The prestigious yearly event will be New England's only 2022 major flower exhibition and show, covering almost two acres, offering ideas for house, apartment, and condo dwellers. "Rhythm & Blooms" is the theme of this year's show that features expansive live gardens, a nonstop schedule of seminars and demonstrations, the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut's annual Standard Flower Show, and hundreds of vendors displaying and selling all types of items.

As soon as attendees step into the Exhibition Hall, they are welcomed by more than a dozen live gardens in full bloom by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations, including naturalistic, low maintenance, native, containers, vegetables, organic, herb, and pollinator gardens.

Over 70 hours of seminars and demonstrations will be presented by horticulturalists, landscapers, and industry professionals, and are free with admission. Every day, Mar Jennings, America's Top Lifestyle Expert and a 10-time Emmy-nominated and Telly Award-winning TV host and best-selling author, tells How to Best Increase Your Home's Value.

An impressive roster of expert speakers includes Bob Buettner, Karen Bussolini, Pamm Cooper, Jeffrey Eleveld, Len Giddix, Dr. Nick Goltz, Trish Manfredi, Laurie Masciandaro, Thomas Mickey, Charlie Nardozzi, Dawn Pettinelli, Jen Plasky of Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses in Greenwich; Paul Split, Rob Townsend ;George Trecina, and Steve Walowski. [Full list and schedule of events at www.CTFlowerShow.com]

The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut's annual Standard Flower Show features over 12,000 square feet of beautiful design, horticulture, botanical arts, and photography competition with entries from members across the state - all themed "Rhythm & Blooms".

Always popular are the hundreds of booths of displays, activities, shopping: artisans, handcrafted gifts, fresh flowers, plants, garden ornaments, metalwork sculptures, herbs, bulbs, seeds, fertilizers, soils, gardening books, patio furniture, lawn and garden tools, equipment and more. Bring 1/2 cup of soil for free testing at the UConn Co-op booth.

At the show entrance will be an 8-foot-tall live sculpture, enhanced with florals and plants, by artist Shauna Shane of FentonRiver Studio in Storrs, Conn.

Show Dates/Hours : Thursday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission : Discounted online tickets are $16 for Adults and Seniors are on sale now at www.CTFlowerShow.com. General admission at the door: $20 Adults & Seniors; $5 Children 5-12; Free for Children Under Age 5.

Parking :

Daily parking in the Connecticut Convention Center Garage: $9.00 all day; or $3.00 first hour and $2.00 each additional hour.

Thursday & Friday ONLY: Free parking with Free shuttle at the Pequot Street lot at 18 Pequot Street in Hartford, just north of I-84.

Saturday & Sunday ONLY: $5.00 all-day parking in the Front Street North and South Garages, across the street from Connecticut Convention Center.

Show sponsors include: Connecticut Mulch Distributors, Inc.; Maple Meadow Farm; Renewal by Anderson; WFSB Channel 3; WRCH Lite 100.5; The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut; the Connecticut Convention Center; and North East Expos, Inc.

For general information or to become an exhibitor, visit www.CTFlowerShow.com , Twitter or Facebook, or call 860-844-8461.

SOURCE: Connecticut Flower & Garden Show/North East Expos

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678701/Connecticut-Flower-Garden-Show-Coming-February-2427-2022-to-Connecticut-Convention-Center-in-Hartford