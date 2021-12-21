Occlutech Holding AG: Occlutech has Successfully Completed a Private Placement of 450 MSEK to Support growth

SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Occlutech Holding AG

Occlutech Holding AG ("Occlutech" or the "Company"), a leading specialist provider of minimally invasive structural heart disease devices, addressing congenital heart defects, stroke prevention and heart failure, has successfully completed a private placement of shares (the "Private Placement") of 450 MSEK before transaction costs, to the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Carnegie Private Banking and certain other investors. The purpose of the issue is to support Occlutech's significant opportunities in the U.S. market, continue to facilitate Occlutech's growth, as well as to repay maturing loans.

Occlutech has completed a Private Placement corresponding to SEK 450 million before transaction costs to finance the Company's growth ambition. The Private Placement attracted a lot of interest and was led by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and Carnegie Private Banking.

Occlutech sells its products in over 85 countries, whereby the European market is dominant with a strong market share. The Company has a clear growth strategy, both in existing markets as well as through further global expansion. In particular, the U.S. market is expected to have significant growth opportunities for Occlutech's products and is therefore considered a future key market.

Earlier this year Occlutech set up a subsidiary in the U.S., focusing on clinical, regulatory, logistics, and supporting distribution. The Company also received granted conditional approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IDE applications to conduct a pivotal Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) study for Occlutech's PFO Occluder and a pivotal study for Occlutech's Atrial Flow Regulator (AFR) device for heart failure. The Company anticipates receiving an FDA market approval for the U.S. in 2026.

"Occlutech's sales continue to progress with good momentum, confirming the quality and competitiveness of the company's products. The U.S. market represents a significant growth potential for Occlutech and the financial strength that comes from the Private Placement allows Occlutech to continue with clinical trials for regulatory approvals in the U.S. for both the AFR device for heart failure and the PFO Occluder for stroke prevention", says Sabine Bois, CEO of Occlutech.

"Occlutech's Board welcomes the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and Carnegie Private Banking, together with other investors as new shareholders in Occlutech. The successful Private Placement of SEK 450 million, before transaction costs, confirms the confidence in Occlutech's products and market potential, with the aim of generating long-term value creation for both society and shareholders", says Marianne Dicander Alexandersson, Chairperson of Occlutech.

According to a market study, by the consulting firm Roland Berger, the developing market for interatrial shunt devices, such as Occlutech's Atrial Flow Regulator for heart failure, has an estimated market potential of about €3.9 billion in 2021 in the U.S. and EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom). The study also indicates that the global addressable market within structural heart disease devices is estimated at approximately €350-400 million in 2021 and is expected to grow around 10 percent annually in the next five years. Births and increased treatment adoption drive structural heart volumes while aging populations as well as lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and overweight, cause heart failure volumes to increase.

