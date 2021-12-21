Susan Clement-Davies and Professor Sir Robert Lechler join the Board on 1 January 2022

MiNA Therapeutics Limited ("MiNA" or the "Company"), the pioneer in small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutics, announces the expansion of its Board, with the appointment of Susan Clement-Davies and Professor Sir Robert Lechler as Independent Directors, effective 1 January 2022.

Susan is an experienced life sciences financier with over 25 years of capital markets and investment banking experience, including as Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets at Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Managing Director at Torreya Partners LLC. Susan is currently a Non-Executive Director of Scancell Holdings, a UK listed biotechnology company developing innovative immunotherapies, EvgenPharma plc, a UK-listed clinical stage drug development company, and Exploristics, a world-leading provider of biosimulation software and biostatistics services for clinical trials. Susan is also Corporate Finance Advisor for Theolytics, a biotechnology company developing anticancer viral therapies, and an Advisor for Oxford Sciences Innovation, the world's largest university-partnered venture firm. In addition, Susan is a member of the Innovation Advisory Group for the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Robert is a recognised leader in biomedical research, management and governance with over 40 years of distinguished experience in academic medicine, having started his immunology career in 1979. Since then, Robert has held various leadership roles in a range of hospitals and laboratories, including serving as Head of Imperial College London's Division of Medicine, Vice Principal (Health) of King's College School, and Executive Director of King's Health Partners Academic Health Sciences Centre. He has also been at the forefront of scientific innovation, nationally, through his Presidency of the Academy of Medical Sciences, Membership of the UK Council for Science and Technology, and Chairmanship of the UK MHRA Clinical Trials Expert Advisory Group. In 2012, Robert was Knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours for his services to academic medicine, which has centred around immunology, cancer and transplantation. He is currently a Non-executive Director of Quell Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in addressing a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through cell therapy.

Nagy Habib, Chairman and Head of R&D of MiNA Therapeutics, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Susan and Robert to MiNA's Board of Directors to support our strengthened senior leadership team as we remain focused on driving the Company's next phase of growth. Susan's expertise in finance and as a biopharma company director, combined with Robert's leadership in biomedicine will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline through clinical development and expand our partnerships to scale and amplify the impact of our pioneering RNAa technology for patients."

Susan Clement-Davies, Independent Director of MiNA Therapeutics, commented:

"I am extremely excited to be joining MiNA. What the team has achieved, particularly in recent years, is impressive and I hope to bring my experience in the life sciences sector to further unlock MiNA's significant potential."

Professor Sir Robert Lechler, Independent Director of MiNA Therapeutics, commented:

"This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved with a pioneering company in such an interesting space. The Company's RNAa approach and pipeline is a truly innovative way of treating diseases and I look forward to guiding MiNA on its journey, which I believe will be highly successful."

About MiNA Therapeutics

MiNA Therapeutics is the leader in small activating RNA therapeutics. Harnessing innate mechanisms of gene activation, small activating RNA therapeutics are a revolutionary new class of medicines that can restore or boost normal function in patients' cells. We are advancing a proprietary pipeline of new medicines with an initial focus on cancer and genetic diseases, while collaborating with leading pharmaceutical companies to apply our technology platform across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Based on our unique know-how in RNA activation we are expanding the possibilities of RNA-based medicine for patients. www.minatx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005366/en/

Contacts:

MiNA Therapeutics

Robert Habib, CEO Robin Wright, CFO

Phone: +44 208 811 6700

E-Mail: info@minatx.com



Media requests:

Victoria Foster Mitchell Alex Davis Tim Stamper

FTI Consulting

Phone: +44 203 727 1000

E-Mail: MiNATherapeutics@fticonsulting.com