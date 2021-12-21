The Israeli authorities allocated more than 1.14 GW of PV capacity and 210 MWh of storage across two different tenders. In a first procurement exercise for the 330 MW/210 MWh Dimona solar-plus-storage project the winner was Israeli company Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. In another tender for innovative PV projects local developer Prime Energy secured 475 MW with the final average price of $0.0541/kWh.Israel's Ministry of Finance has revealed that the winner of the PV tender launched in January 2020 for a 330 MW solar power plant in the Negev desert is Israeli renewable energy developer Shikun & ...

