Global water technology company, Xylem, announced today that it will partner with UNESCO to sponsor the Second International Conference on Water, Megacities and Global Change, EauMega 2022.

The virtual conference will bring together scientists, policy makers, operators, and civil society to address the challenges in providing water services for megacities and their inhabitants while managing the environment. It will aim to produce an overview of water challenges and solutions that Megacities face and use to mitigate the effects of climate change, strengthen the dialogue between science and policy actors at local level, and activate the cooperation platform of the Megacities Alliance for Water and Climate (MAWAC) proposed during COP21 in 2015.

"Access to safe water and sanitation constitutes a major challenge for cities with more than 10 million inhabitants" said Hayati Yarkadas, Xylem's President for Water Infrastructure. "Increasing the resilience of cities is one of the most complex challenges facing public leaders. Xylem aims to drive progress by advancing technologies and approaches that help communities anticipate, prepare for, and respond to the effects of climate change and urbanization. It's paramount we continue hosting platforms like this to promote valuable best-practice exchanges in order to safeguard our planet for future generations."

"As UNESCO launches a global consultation among megacities' stakeholders for a cooperation framework on water and climate, we are pleased to have Xylem as a key contributor this year. They will play a big role in the dialogue on water and support megacities in learning from each other's experience, exchange best practices, and partner with technical, academic, financial and political institutions, to design and implement their individual responses to the challenges of climate change," said Abou Amani, Director of the Division of Water Sciences and Secretary of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Program (IHP).

EauMega 2022 will take place between 11 to 14 January 2022 at UNESCO's Headquarters in Paris.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About EauMega 2022

EauMega 2022 is the Second International Conference on Water, Megacities and Global Change to take place. For more information on EauMega 2022: https://en.unesco.org/events/eaumega

About MAWaC

The Megacities Alliance for Water and Climate is an international collaboration forum that facilitates dialogue on water, through which megacities will learn from each other's experience, exchange best practices, partner with appropriate technical, academic and financial institutions, as well as design and implement their individual responses to the challenges of climate change. For more information on MAWaC: https://en.unesco.org/mawac/about

