ZRG Acquires London-Based Executive Search Firm Walter James

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced their acquisition of London-based executive search firm Walter James.



Walter James serves the consumer/retail, life sciences, and chemical industries across commercial and corporate functions with a particular focus and aptitude in supply chain management. The acquisition is expected to accelerate end-to-end support for ZRG clients globally and across all industries.

"The team at Walter James is excited to join ZRG to support the global client base with our Supply Chain expertise," said CEO and Managing Partner James Absalom. "The 350 global team members at ZRG and the broad client base will provide us with additional opportunities to recruit top supply chain talent around the world."

"ZRG's data driven approach to talent will resonate well with how organizations should consider making hiring decisions for supply chain leaders," he continued. "We are looking forward to continuing to support our amazing clients with even more tools and resources and further expand our capabilities under the ZRG umbrella."

"I am so proud of James Absalom's success and achievements," said ZRG board member James Caan, CBE. "James has successfully grown his business to over $5,000,000 in net fees with profits of over $2,000,000 and sold his business to ZRG in America."

"As an investor in Walter James, we felt the fit with ZRG, and their global plans created an ideal partnership. I am thrilled that in my role as a board member of ZRG, I can continue to watch and support the growth of Walter James and the team now under a much bigger platform," Caan added. "This has been an incredible journey watching this entrepreneur grow from strength to strength; his growth in leadership, sales ability, and confidence with his customers has been truly inspirational to see."

"Supply Chain talent has never been more important to the global economy than what we are experiencing today, and we don't see the issue changing for years," remarked ZRG CEO Larry Hartmann. "Walter James brings an experienced team and a great leader with James Absalom to ZRG to address the talent issues in Supply Chain. James will be the Functional Global Leader of Supply Chain for ZRG, and we aspire to build this practice into the absolute best specialist functional talent group in the world."

In acquiring Walter James, ZRG also inherits the Euromedica brand. Euromedica brings a 30-year history in the global life sciences space, expanding ZRG's already substantial practice in this industry.

About ZRG

ZRGis a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG's data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company's digital Zi platformcombines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partnersis a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team.

Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.