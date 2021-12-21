IQM Quantum Computers (IQM) strengthened its European leadership and opened its fourth European office in Paris. This news follows the most recent announcements from the company:

IQM opened an exclusive quantum fabrication facility in Finland.

IQM has delivered the first milestone of the Finnish quantum computer co-innovation project with VTT; the 5-qubit quantum computer is now operational.

IQM, as part of the Q-Exa consortium, is building a quantum computer in Germany that will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer for the first time.

IQM France will collaborate closely with customers in the aviation, space, and cybersecurity verticals using IQM's co-design approach. IQM is also part of Atos's Scaler program, and this subsidiary will focus further on HPC integration and offer quantum accelerators to supercomputing centers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005096/en/

IQM Quantum Computers (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this new subsidiary, IQM joins the French quantum ecosystem that consists of world-renowned universities and research institutes and a fast-growing start-up scene and provides excellent industry infrastructure. IQM's expertise and reach, combined with this vibrant ecosystem, will create significant opportunities for partnerships and collaboration in Europe and across the globe.

In the first phase, IQM France aims to tap into the extended talent pool of quantum students, postdocs, and experienced professionals. The plan is to start with a core team of business developers, products managers, quantum scientists, and engineers in 2022. The aim is to create a center of excellence in specific industry verticals and systematically grow in subsequent years.

IQM France's office will be in the central hub at Spaces Les Halles on 40 rue du Louvre, Paris. Dr. Björn Pötter will take on the role of Country Manager for France in addition to his role as Global Head of Products at IQM. Dr. Pötter, who recently joined IQM, holds a PhD in physics and has extensive experience with digital technologies in the Aerospace and Cybersecurity industries. Dr. Pötter has held several international leadership positions with a focus on technology and innovation, among others at Airbus.

"I am excited to see IQM start its French operations in the Paris region, where I have been working for several years. The Paris team will build the bridge between the various IQM teams around Europe and the high-quality French quantum ecosystem. The team will enable local operations for collaborative IQM projects in strategic industrial areas," said Dr. Pötter.

Speaking about this announcement, Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and cofounder of IQM, said, "France plays an integral role in the quantum scientific research and has been on our roadmap for a while. I'm extremely pleased to announce the operations of our French entity today, especially at a time when the French quantum plan is gaining momentum. This French subsidiary together with our co-design teams in Bilbao and Munich and the quantum hardware and software teams in Espoo, Finland, will strengthen European quantum leadership."

"The Paris region is proud to welcome a major European quantum computing player to the epicenter of the French quantum ecosystem. We support IQM's local setup and growth to help them make the most of the excellent research and talent available. We are also convinced that IQM will thrive in France's #1 aerospace region," said Alexandra Dublanche, President of Choose Paris Region and Vice President in charge of Recovery, Attractiveness, Economic Development, and Innovation of the Paris Region.

"We are very thankful to Choose Paris Region and also Business France for the active, pragmatic, and timely support, which allowed us to set up IQM France in a very short time," Dr. Pötter added.

In March 2021, Dr. Goetz presented on deep tech and building global tech leaders' topics at the Scale-Up Europe event, where President Emmanuel Macron was an attendee. This presentation was part of the Scale-up Europe initiative facilitated by Sifted.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a Pan-European leader in quantum computers.

IQM provides on-site quantum computing for research labs and supercomputing data centers and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers the quantum advantage through a unique application-specific co-design approach.

IQM is building Finland's first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, and an IQM-led consortium (Q-Exa) is building a quantum computer in Germany that will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer to create an accelerator for future scientific research. IQM has offices in Bilbao, Munich, and Espoo and employs over 130 people. More information: www.meetiqm.com

Links to the quoted press releases:

IQM opens its exclusive quantum fabrication facility in Finland

IQM has delivered the first milestone of the Finnish quantum computer co-innovation project with VTT; the 5-qubit quantum computer is now operational.

IQM, as part of the Q-Exa consortium, is building a quantum computer in Germany that will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer for the first time.

Registered office:

IQM Finland Oy, Keilaranta 19, 02150 Espoo, Finland

Choose Paris Region is the agency in charge of promoting the attractiveness of the Paris region in terms of international business. The agency works in partnership with all the region's key players to create an appealing and coherent territorial offer, ensure promotion of the region, and offer a tailor-made service to support international businesses and professionals in their expansion.

https://www.chooseparisregion.org/

Headquarters:

Choose Paris Region, 18 rue de Londres, 75009 Paris

contact@chooseparisregion.org +33 800 019 011

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005096/en/

Contacts:

Media:



IQM Quantum Computers

Raghunath Koduvayur, Head of Marketing and Communications

Raghunath@meetiqm.com, +358 50 4876509



IQM France

Dr. Björn Pötter, Head of Product

Bjoern.Poetter@meetiqm.com, +49 171 649 6939