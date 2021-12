Researchers from Tokyo Tech have developed an alternative to hydrogen energy storage which is smaller in size and more efficient. The system utilizes carbon as an energy source and demonstrates superior power density and charge-discharge efficiency of 38% over 10 cycles.H2/H2O-power-to-gas-to-power systems that produce hydrogen by electrolysis and generate electricity from this hydrogen are promising large-scale electric energy storage systems for grids that are hosting ever greater share of intermittent renewables. On the flip side of the coin, such systems require complex thermal management ...

