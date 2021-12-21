PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Services Provider, Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions, Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ("PowerBand" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC. ("Arrowhead") to provide investor relations services to the Company and develop its international market awareness. The agreement was executed on December 15th, 2021.

Arrowhead will advise PowerBand on its international capital markets strategy and has been engaged to, among other matters, (i) expand the following of the Company and the involvement of the investment community in its equity story; (ii) advise on messaging and review and revise corporate materials; (iii) provide independent perspective and valuation on the company; and (iv) assist with long-term investor relationship management. Arrowhead will work closely with PowerBand to develop and deploy a comprehensive international investor marketing program, which will include the publication of independent analysis, investor targeting, corporate disclosure distribution, non-deal roadshows, reporting and strategic advisory.

Arrowhead is headquartered in New York City and was founded in 2008. Arrowhead advises public companies on investor relations, financial communications, and capital markets strategies. As a cross-border specialist, Arrowhead provides idea generation, insight, and corporate access to an international network of institutional and private investors. Through targeting, research and interactions, Arrowhead helps corporations and investors to evaluate opportunities, connect, exchange information, and transact.

Arrowhead will provide services for an initial committed term from December 15th, 2021, ending June 30th, 2022. Cash compensation for the services will be USD$50,000. Arrowhead is not related to the Company and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Kelly Jennings, CEO commented: "We are delighted to engage Arrowhead and think they are the right partner to help expand the reach of our investor relations program as we start the journey in 2022, which we believe will be another breakthrough year for PowerBand".

Daniel Renaud, Managing Director at Arrowhead added: "This is an important time for PowerBand Solutions, with the DRIVRZ Platform having just crossed the 1,000-dealer participation mark, and the company appears poised for future growth. We are very excited to partner with PowerBand Solutions now and collaborate to make the company better known within the North American and international investment community. We believe many investors will find the information we provide on PowerBand valuable and that we can significantly increase investor engagement in 2022 and beyond."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc:

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ- is being made available across North American and global markets.

