Hexion Inc. ("Hexion") today announced plans to expand production of epichlorohydrin (ECH) at its Pernis, the Netherlands, manufacturing site, while also leveraging more sustainable technologies when completed.

As part of Hexion's Coating and Composites business unit's broader investment plan to drive innovation and growth aligned with the company's overall sustainability commitment, the planned expansion will add 25,000 metric tons of annual capacity and utilize biobased renewable feedstocks by leveraging glycerin-to-epichlorohydrin (GTE) production technology, and support the reduction in overall energy intensity of ECH production at the Pernis site.

"This expansion will enable us to efficiently serve our customers as they grow and also positions the epoxy business to be further aligned with the longer-term sustainability trends going forward," said Ann Frederix, Senior Vice President, Coatings and Composites.

The planned expansion will occur over the next three years with production start-up anticipated in late 2024.

