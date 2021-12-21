Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.12.2021

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
21.12.21
14:58 Uhr
13,476 Euro
+0,302
+2,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2021 | 14:41
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - subscription period closed

In reference to public announcements dated 15 and 16 December 2021 regarding the savings programme in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The subscription period is now closed. 1,062 employees have elected to participate in the programme and the total savings amount is NOK 21,984,000 for 2022, which means that 66 per cent of total employees in the bank and its subsidiaries are participating. See public announcements dated 15 and 16 December 2021 to see participation from the primary insiders.

Trondheim, 21 December 2021

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
