Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - subscription period closed

In reference to public announcements dated 15 and 16 December 2021 regarding the savings programme in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The subscription period is now closed. 1,062 employees have elected to participate in the programme and the total savings amount is NOK 21,984,000 for 2022, which means that 66 per cent of total employees in the bank and its subsidiaries are participating. See public announcements dated 15 and 16 December 2021 to see participation from the primary insiders.

Trondheim, 21 December 2021

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

