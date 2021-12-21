Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.12.2021
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
WKN: A0MUUC ISIN: US18450R1077 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
21.12.2021 | 15:08
Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Announces Shareholder Update

Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:DVLP), an emerging fully reporting company in the Health, Wellness, and cannabis marketplaces, today announces following Shareholder Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Throughout the year, we have worked very hard with OTC Markets and SEC to enable the change from Stop to a Pink Current, sec fully reporting status. We would like to thank our shareholders for their patience and loyalty during this lengthy process.

DVLP would like to update our shareholders on some important and exciting developments at our company:

  1. As of December 15, 2021, The recent dilution is complete. This note holder has confirmed that they have converted all their shares and our TA has also verified this.
  2. The corresponding Note will reflect a reduction in debt from our balance sheet.
  3. We have reduced the Authorized Shares (AS) by 1.5 Billion shares. This has been filed with the State of NV.
  4. Other strategies of reducing the outstanding shares(OS) are currently being negotiated.

Over the next 90 days or sooner, we intend to provide clarity to our shareholders on multiple new ventures, acquisitions, and/or mergers with successful, revenue generating business.

To preserve shareholder value, we will avoid reverse splits of the stock at the current price level.

We will communicate this to potential merger candidates to ensure reverse splits are avoided unless they are clearly done to substantially increase shareholder value (such as up-listing to a higher exchange).

We encourage our shareholders to follow our twitter account @OTC_DVLP

Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Respectfully,

Stavros Triant
stavros@goldendeveloping.com

SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678725/Golden-Developing-Solutions-Inc-DVLP-Announces-Shareholder-Update

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
