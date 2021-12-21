Beneva Selects Global IQX for Group Benefits Underwriting

Canada's top mutual insurer will use Global IQX software to streamline group insurance new business and renewals

OTTAWA, ON and QUEBEC CITY, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Beneva, the largest insurance mutual in Canada, has chosen Global IQX Sales & Underwriting Workbench as its underwriting tool for new business and renewals.

Beneva sought a best-of-breed new-business and renewal system, in both French and English, for its digital ecosystem for group insurance. Global IQX's end-to-end automation, granular configurability, powerful integrative capabilities, and domain expertise in the Canadian group benefits market made Global IQX a compelling choice for Beneva.

"We needed a modern, agile system for new business and renewals with state-of-the-art tools for underwriting and renewing our group business," said Eric Trudel, executive vice president and lead - group insurance at Beneva. "We chose Global IQX as our long-term solution to simplify our business processes, yield faster turnaround times, and improve our partners' digital experience. It will also allow us to provide our plan sponsors and advisors with online tools to simplify doing business with Beneva."

"We're excited about this new partnership with Beneva and look forward to supporting them in achieving their digital transformation," said Mike de Waal, Global IQX CEO. "Leveraging our platform will help Beneva stay at the top in this fast-evolving market that demands that carriers deliver advanced digital capabilities and fast turnaround times."

About Global IQX

Global IQX is North America's leading AI-driven group insurance procurement technology platform for new business and renewal underwriting. Global IQX offers a suite of business-configurable modules and microservices that digitize, streamline, and automate the new business and renewal processes for the true group, experience rating for all benefit and voluntary products. Some of the world's largest insurance companies continue to benefit from the scalability, security, and configurability of the Global IQX Workbench.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

