Dienstag, 21.12.2021
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
21.12.2021 | 16:28
Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 21-Dec-2021 / 14:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 December 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 17 December 2021 of the following transactions by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, and his wife Clare Mattioli relating to the purchase of ordinary shares. The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                         Ian Mattioli and Clare Mattioli 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                           Ian Mattioli - Non-Executive Director 
                                         Clare Mattioli - PCA 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                         Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                         Custodian REIT plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                         2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                         Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share 
       Description of the financial instruments, type of instruments 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                         GB00BJFLFT45 
b)      Nature of the transactions 
                                         Purchase of Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c) 
       Ian Mattioli                            104.45 pence     43,038 
 
       Clare Mattioli                           104.45 pence     41,768 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
                     84,806 
 
 
       - Price 
                     104.45 pence 
 
       Nature of the transactions 
e)                    Sale of Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s)   Volume(s) 
f) 
       Ian Mattioli        103.71 pence 26,193 
 
       Clare Mattioli       103.73 pence 58,010 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
 
       - Aggregated volume 
g)                    84,203 
 
 
       - Price 
                     103.72 pence 
 
h)      Date of the transactions 
                     14 December 2021 
 
i)      Place of the transactions 
                     London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees       Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
               www.camarco.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 131728 
EQS News ID:  1260821 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2021 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
