Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5243 ISIN: NL0015000LU4 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2021 | 17:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: Alessandra Ramorino named Chief Internal Audit Officer of Iveco Group

London, December 21, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the following addition to the future Senior Leadership Team of Iveco Group.

Effective April 1st, 2022, Alessandra Ramorino will join the Group in the role of Chief Internal Audit Officer, succeeding Federico Castino who is currently serving as interim Head of Internal Audit. Ms. Ramorino will be a member of the future Company's Senior Leadership Team (SLT), she will be reporting to the designated CEO Gerrit Marx and she will discharge her duties under the supervision of the Audit Committee of Iveco Group.

Ms. Ramorino comes to Iveco Group after working almost 30 years at Brembo, a global company in the design, development, and production of braking systems, where she most recently served as Chief Internal Audit Officer and was a member of the Supervisory Body. During her time with Brembo, she accompanied the company's growth from a medium-sized organization to a multifaceted international group. She spent several years abroad as CFO of acquired companies and returned to Italy to create and lead the Internal Audit function. Ms. Ramorino received a degree in Business and an MBA from ISTUD Business School. She is a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and, as an expert in her field, she has been asked to participate in several Association working groups and events.

"I am truly pleased to welcome Alessandra to Iveco Group, while I would take this opportunity to thank Federico Castino for the dedicated work during this transitional period for Iveco Group. Alessandra will bring her extensive experience in corporate auditing to our newly independent Company, ensuring that our financial and operational practices reflect the high standards we have set and that our Company operates efficiently and effectively. She will be a valuable addition to our Senior Leadership Team," commented Gerrit Marx, designated Chief Executive Officer of Iveco Group.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
http://bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

Attachment

  • 20211221_PR_CNH_Industrial_IA_Iveco_Group (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/757d0927-4ff3-44c1-b376-7ff80e189ce1)

IVECO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.