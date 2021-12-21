Genk Green Logistics NV: Genk Green Logistics announces two additional projects

Genk Green Logistics concludes two built-to-suit agreements for a total of over 40.000 m² of warehouse space
These two agreements, one with an existing tenant that
is expanding and the other with a new tenant, see Genk
Green Logistics exceeding the mark of 30% leased surface
area, and this within a year following the completion
of the very first building of the sustainable and multimodal
logistics project in Logistics Valley Flanders.
Attachment
- PR_GGL_Tenants_Stobart_NipponExpress_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e386258c-1c29-4976-a682-a12fc562c61c)
