Genk Green Logistics NV: Genk Green Logistics announces two additional projects



Genk Green Logistics concludes two built-to-suit agreements for a total of over 40.000 m² of warehouse space

These two agreements, one with an existing tenant that

is expanding and the other with a new tenant, see Genk

Green Logistics exceeding the mark of 30% leased surface

area, and this within a year following the completion

of the very first building of the sustainable and multimodal

logistics project in Logistics Valley Flanders.

