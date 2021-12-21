Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced that at CES 2022 it will "Reimagine Innovation", showcasing the company's wide portfolio of IoT, power, security and automotive solutions. Infineon's exhibits of new, innovative electronics solutions will be shown in the Ballroom San Polo 3405 and 3406located at The Venetian Hotel, Level 3, Foyer East. Infineon is also participating in digital CES 2022. More information is available here.

Infineon Connected City (Photo: Business Wire)

Don't miss the panel entitled "Unlocking Innovation and New Applications with Radar" on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 11:00 to 11:40 am PT, located in the LVCC North Hall N259. This 40-minute moderated panel will include Infineon's Vice President of Power and Sensor Solutions Preet Sibia, along with executives from Google, Blumio, Texas Instruments and Ford.

"Reimagine Innovation" with Intelligent IoT solutions

The company will highlight an extensive range of sensor, microcontroller and power electronic products for the IoT. Demonstrations will include the XENSIV radar sensors to help devices detect motion; REAL3 3D imager family with highly integrated time-of-flight (ToF) sensors; XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor to track the CO2 in the environment; a smart sleep monitoring device to monitor breathing using Infineon's XENSIV 60 GHz mm-wave radar chip, developed in collaboration with Tsingray Technology; smart switching solutions in collaboration with Amber; and a portfolio of USB-PD chargers and adapters.

Solutions to secure and connect the IoT

Successful IoT solutions rely on secured connectivity from any device and any location, and Infineon demonstrations will showcase how the company creates trust in the digital world that allows users, enterprises and organizations to unleash the full potential of the IoT. Innovations highlighted in this category include the company's AIROC Bluetooth devices for audio and IoT applications; Infineon's recently launched CIRRENT Cloud ID, a service that automates cloud certificate provisioning and IoT device-to-cloud authentication; the OPTIGA Authenticate S, a hardware-based security solution for any device authentication challenge, and the OPTIGA Trust M a high-end security solution that provides an anchor of trust for connecting IoT devices to the cloud.

Dependable electronics for the future of mobility

To "Reimagine Innovation" with dependable Electronics, the company will highlight the semiconductor backbone of the technologies that support automotive megatrends: electro-mobility, automated driving, connectivity and cybersecurity. Drawing on decades of automotive expertise, demonstrations will highlight dependable electronics for cybersecurity, sensor fusion, and vehicle electrification.

Solutions include the Semper NOR Flash Memory family for critical safety features, along with the SEMPER Secure Flash Memory; the REAL3 automotive imager based on 3D ToF technology for accurate and robust depth sensing; and Infineon's proven TRAVEO and TRAVEO II automotive microcontroller product families for conventional, hybrid and virtual gauge instrument cluster.

Exclusive showcase for audio electronics

Infineon will also showcase its MERUS audio amplifier ICs, with a sneak peek into the upcoming new features. The company's broad portfolio of easier-to-use, smarter and greener audio amplifiers will be featured in a private suite at The Venetian Hotel.

CES Innovation Award Honorees

Infineon's XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor was selected as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the "Smart Cities" category. The company's Semper Secure Flash Memory was also selected as an Innovation Award Honoree in the "Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy" category.

Infineon at CES 2022

Visit Infineon at this year's CES 2022 from 5 to 8 January 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. See how Infineon helps "Reimagine Innovation" with dependable electronics and secured, intelligent and easy-to-use IoT solutions at the Ballroom San Polo 3405/3406, located at The Venetian Hotel, Level 3, Foyer East.

More information is available here. Editors interested in an interview with an executive, can contact their respective regional Media Relations manager listed below. Industry analyst interested in a briefing, can email: MarketResearch.Relations@infineon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005198/en/

Contacts:

For the Trade Press: INFXX202112.034e

Fabian Schiffer (Headquarters)

Tel.: +49 89 234 25869

fabian.schiffer@infineon.com

Agnes Toan (Americas)

Tel.: +1 408 250 1814

agnes.toan@infineon.com

Chi Kang David Ong (Asia-Pacific)

Tel.: +65 6876 3070

david.ong@infineon.com

Jonas Zhang (Greater China)

Tel.: +86 21 6101 9315

jonas.zhang@infineon.com

Yasuyuki Kamiseki (Japan)

Tel.: +81 3 5745 7544

media-relations.jp@infineon.com

Investor Relations:

Tel: +49 89 234 26655

investor.relations@infineon.com