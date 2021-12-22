Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) is committed to providing clean drinking water in emergency situations. On October 12, 2021, Iqaluit declared a state of emergency due to its contaminated water supply. The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) responded on October 23, 2021, by deploying mobile water purification units that were designed and built by BluMetric. These units were successful in providing potable water to local residents.

BluMetric's emergency water treatment solution is designed to be deployed in the harshest of environments. It is proven to remove carbon, biological, radioactive and nuclear contaminants and 99.9 per cent of all bacteria and viruses. The treatment system operates within a 20-foot container and is truck, rail, and air portable.

"The foundation of our portable water treatment systems is operational simplicity and mission-tested reliability through real-world deployment experience," says Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "But the greatest impact is the humanitarian one, bringing life-sustaining clean water to people who need it."

The Canadian Armed Forces has successfully operated the BluMetric treatment system during Humanitarian Relief Missions in Haiti and the Philippines and Iqaluit was the first arctic mission. This mission was a critical test of these systems in some of the harshest, northern conditions. Instrumental to the success of this deployment was the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) unit, that operated the system with skill and agility in subfreezing conditions.

On December 11, 2021, the Canadian Armed Forces received notification that local water supplies in Iqaluit had been restored. BluMetric provided 24-hour standby support throughout the deployment.

"We see a global demand for our mobile water cleantech. There is a critical need to provide safe drinking water in a world of climate uncertainty," said MacFabe. "We look forward to our next mission supporting the Department of National Defence and finding ways to expand the reach of our cleantech to emerging opportunities in Canada and abroad."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial, Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca

Vivian Karaiskos, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108297