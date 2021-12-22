Marc Aneed brings over 20 years' experience from some of the world's most renowned CPG brands including PepsiCo, Quaker Oats, Gatorade and more. Marc has led many iconic consumer brands and enabled $1B in growth across dozens of product categories.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., the "Company" or "Eat Well Group" or "EWG") (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0) is pleased to announce that current President and Director, Marc Aneed has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Eat Well Group, replacing David Doherty who has retired.

Mr. Aneed is an award-winning natural/wellness consumer products expert with a 20-year career in CPG, starting at The Quaker Oats Company/PepsiCo and working on iconic brands such as Gatorade and more. Prior to Eat Well Group, Mr. Aneed was at Glanbia PLC, a global nutrition company where he led Amazing Grass, a leading plant nutrition supplement company with over $100M in retail sales, winning multiple corporate and industry awards for brand growth. Mr. Aneed also led Glanbia's Sports Nutrition brands in North America, including Optimum Nutrition and Isopure, with over $750M in retail sales. He has launched dozens of successful consumer products driving over $1B in retail sales collectively, with scale in eCommerce where he oversaw the #1 portfolio of fast-growing Sports Nutrition brands and the #1 Greens Superfood on Amazon.

In addition, Mr. Aneed has worked on multiple M&A transactions with a cumulative value over $400MM, and excels at creating cultural fusion and strategic discipline in many different operating environments, while driving significant market share gains and financial outcomes in his various roles. Mr. Aneed holds an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

"We would like to thank David for his many years of leadership. As Eat Well Group continues to identify and invest in leading plant-based nutrition companies, we are confident in a smooth transition and remain focused on driving shareholder value into 2022 and beyond," stated Marc Aneed, CEO and Director, Eat Well Group.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

