Atlante, the Global Business Line of NHOA Group (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA: PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, in partnership with Free To X, a company of the Group Autostrade per l'Italia dedicated to sustainable mobility services, will install fast and ultra-fast charging stations 100% powered by renewables in Milan Malpensa and Linate airports.

Indeed, on 20 December 2021 Free To X won the tender launched by SEA, the company that manages Milan Linate and Malpensa airports, for the construction of charging stations for electric and plug-in hybrid cars. The winning project sees Free To X as Charge Point Operator and Atlante as partner for the installation of charging stations and for energy management services.

Furthermore, Atlante and Free To X have proposed innovative Destination Charging solutions dedicated to long term parking for the future development of Milan airports. Leveraging on NHOA's 15 years of experience in microgrids and in the storage of renewables, and on the Vehicle-to-Grid technology that guarantees the integration of electric mobility with the national grid, Atlante is ready to carry out pilot projects with the aim of transforming airports into real hubs for 100% sustainable electric mobility.

"SEA's initiative to electrify airports with ultra-fast chargers is forward-looking, and we have welcomed with great enthusiasm the opportunity to work with Free To X and Autostrade per l'italia in such an iconic project. By summer, Milan airports will also become the beating heart of electric mobility, and this is only a first step towards the creation of real hubs for the mobility of the future!" said Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

The awarded project involves the installation of four charging stations 100% powered by renewables: one in Linate, one in Malpensa and two in the private aviation terminals of the two airports.

In Linate a Superfast Charging Station will be installed equipped with 10 fastcharging points, eight of which ultra-fast up to 300kW, while in Malpensa 7 fastcharging points will be available, six of which ultra-fast. In addition, a total of 8 charging points will be installed in the areas outside the terminals dedicated to private aviation, four of which up to 150kW.

The charging stations, accessible also to people with reduced mobility, will be available to the airport customers and the public 24/7, open to all electric vehicles and compatible with all charging standards and service providers for electric mobility.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA:PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA:PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fastchargers by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2Move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

