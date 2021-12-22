The "Construction in Finland Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H2 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The weakness in Finland's construction industry predates the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, although the industry did suffer disruptions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Construction output contracted by 0.6% in real terms in 2020 in Finland compared to growth of 0.6% in 2019 as the government's restrictions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus outbreak had a negative impact on industry's growth in the second half of 2020, which continued in the first two quarters of this year

The industry is expected to contract by 0.4% for the year. The government's earlier plans to spend EUR2.8 billion (US$3.2 billion) annually on the maintenance and modernization of transport infrastructure during the period of 2018-2021 is expected to drive growth, as the plan comes to an end this year, and the remaining funding is likely to be utilized over the rest of the year.

Over the remainder of the forecast period (2022-2025), the sector is expected to increase at an annual rate of 1.8%. The government's focus on developing the country's transportation infrastructure, as well as its aim to phase out coal-based power plants by 2029 and to become a carbon-neutral country by 2035, will help the industry to register growth between 2022-2025. The government's efforts to build affordable housing and develop healthcare and education infrastructure are also projected to stimulate industrial growth over the forecast period.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Finnish construction industry, including:

Finland's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Finland's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Finland. It provides:

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Finland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

