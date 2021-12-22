PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Announces Close of Non-brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced (see December 16, 2022 press release) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 9,391,794 units through the issuance of 3,895,794 Flow Through Units at a price of $0.17 per Flow Through Unit and 5,496,000 Non-flow Through Units ("Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for total proceeds of $1,486,685.

Each Flow-through Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-through Shares") and one common share purchase warrant. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant, whether acquired as part of a Flow-through Unit or Unit, entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 24 months following completion of the Offering.

No Finders' fees or commission were paid in relation to the completion of the Offering.

The securities issuable in connection with this Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada which will run for four months from the date of the closing of the Offering.

The completion of the Offering constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the offering by insiders will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for expenditures on its properties located in Cranbrook, British Columbia and for general working capital. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Flow-through Shares shall be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Cranbrook Properties and will qualify as Canadian exploration expenses (as defined in the "Income Tax Act (Canada)").

The Offering has received conditional approval from the TSXV Exchange.

"Exploration during 2021 has greatly advanced the potential of our gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and silver targets in the Sullivan Mining District." states John Keating, President and CEO of PJX Resources. "Additional information about drilling and exploration results will be announced over the coming moths. We would like to thank our team of consultants, contractors, management and Directors for their outstanding work and adherence to healthy and safety protocols throughout the year. We would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holiday and all the best in the New Year!"

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold. PJX's primary properties are located in the historical mining area of Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by PJX Resources Inc. as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, PJX Resources Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in PJX Resources Inc.'s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors:

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which PJX Resources Inc. has no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release may use the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

