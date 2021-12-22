Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to provide a variety of sales updates relating to new accounts, recent sales performance and key highlights pertaining to estimated retail sales for Q1, 2022.

Highlights Over Past 90 Days:

75 New Accounts added in Canada (avg. 25 new stores every month)

New Key Regional Accounts Added:

Natures Emporium (Ontario)

Community Natural (Alberta)

Larger Account Updates:

Thrifty Foods, Boosh is now in the planogram for 28 stores in western Canada

(a part of the Sobeys family of stores)

(a part of the Sobeys family of stores) Metro Ontario secured retail price reduction on our bowls from $8.99 to $6.99

It's anticipated this will accelerate sales and expand our consumer base

Sales Performance:

Monthly Sales are up 442% compared to the similar periods in 2020

compared to the similar periods in 2020 Year to date Sales are up 269% compared to the similar period in 2020

Sample Of Key Sales Highlights for Qtr 1, 2022

Thrive (US team Broker) is in advanced discussions with major US sales accounts

Canada National Account sales meetings with Loblaws, Sobeys, Save On Foods

Booked booth at Expo West for March, 2022, the largest natural food & beverage trade show in the world

Launching refrigerated line at Metro Ontario (235 stores)

"We've increased our new store count over the past 90 days from approximately 15 new stores per month to 25 per month, and we're projecting 50 new stores per month by mid-year. Our newly hired North American sales manager, TJ, will be traveling extensively throughout January in the US and meeting with US grocery chain buyers," states founder and president, Connie Marples. "One of the many assets TJ brings to Boosh is his deep relationships with senior Canadian and US grocery chain buyers."

"The reception I'm receiving when I present Boosh's unique, Non-GMO, Gluten free, healthy heat and eat family comfort food to major grocery store buyers has been extremely favorable. They applaud the fact that we've developed unique frozen, chilled and shelf stable products and are relieved I'm not walking in with another meat patty substitute. They want to see unique, side of plate dishes which is Boosh's specialty. Having been in the natural food industry for over 15 years, it's extremely rewarding to witness the validation of our products, and I only see this continue as we introduce new entrée's to the marketplace, and as we aggressively introduce Boosh to the US consumers," states Boosh's North American Sales Manager, TJ Welch.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

