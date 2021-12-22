DeFi is widely regarded as the first large-scale implementation of blockchain technology, and it has since been a common motif in prominent crypto industries such as NFTs and GameFi.

Mdex has only been active in this market for about a year, but it has already outperformed its competition in terms of TVL. Both market makers and investment traders have benefited from its efficient and high-yield product expertise. The team's fundamental focus on product quality and development is, more crucially, the reason for this rise. The team's product development has been swift and orderly under the Mdex DAO's governance, with advances in multi-chain deployments, derivatives, and NFT markets. Mdex is moving closer to becoming a complete DeFi ecosystem within the blockchain world as a result of its ongoing development.

The Highest APR Of MDEX's Entire Network LP Gives Liquidity Providers Higher Returns (Graphic: Business Wire)

Higher returns for liquidity providers

The Mdex decentralized trading platform saw another halving on December 2. The platform's coin 'MDX' has had its mining output halved once more, from 40 MDX per block for dual chains (BSC HECO) to 20 MDX per block. A suggestion to modify the platform's fee allocation was also approved by the Mdex community. The platform now charges a 0.3 percent fee for all transactions. All LP suppliers (even those who are not on the platform's liquidity mining whitelist) will receive 0.2 percent, 0.07 percent will be used for the repurchasing and burning of MDX and XMDX, and 0.03 percent will be used for boardroom rewards, according to the new plan. As a result, this new distribution scheme provides customers with more incentives to become LP providers.

MDEX will, in the long run, open up new possibilities for new projects and uses. MDEX will continue to collaborate with new partners to enhance the health and development of its ecosystem, resulting in higher and longer-term profits for MDX investors. These actions, along with the deflationary paradigm of halving and burning, are part of a long-term process that will determine MDX's future worth.

To enhance the incentives for players, MDEX implements a "dual mining incentive" combining liquidity mining and transaction mining. They establish a virtuous loop for value capture within a closed environment when combined with the fee-based repurchase and burning mechanism. Furthermore, MDEX is well-known for providing a good user experience and ensuring that users' rights are protected.

