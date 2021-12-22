Edge infrastructure solutions and automation capabilities eliminate downtime and performance fluctuations, improving resiliency and reliability for critical applications

NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, today unveiled a new offering that mitigates user impact in the event of outages. The comprehensive bundle combines industry-leading Managed and Dedicated DNS solutions, proprietary Filter Chain technology, and data-driven automation capabilities to deliver superior reliability and resiliency for critical systems and applications.

Global internet outages continue to dominate news headlines. They are inevitable and plague even the most sophisticated service providers, but as the world becomes more reliant on digital services and applications, the stakes are higher than ever. According to Gartner, 98% of organizations say a single hour of downtime costs more than $100,000. And as we've seen during recent events, the operational implications can be far-reaching and catastrophic impacting people's ability to work, learn, access health care, and stay informed, while potentially causing significant financial repercussions.

"Internet infrastructure can be unpredictable, especially in the wake of a global pandemic that continues to drive unprecedented traffic and network congestion," said Kris Beevers, CEO, NS1. "Organizations are reliant on consistent connectivity and performance to ensure that systems and applications remain functional and that business moves forward. With NS1, companies gain peace of mind, knowing that in the event of an outage, they have the technology in place to keep systems and applications resilient."

NS1's solution to mitigate outages provides network and application teams with the leverage and capabilities necessary to dynamically route around problems in the event of provider outages or DDoS attacks all before users are impacted. The solution delivers DNS redundancy and failover through NS1's Managed DNS and Dedicated DNS. Additionally, powerful, dynamic traffic steering through NS1's patented Filter Chain technology enables teams to route traffic among multiple clouds or CDNs to accommodate traffic spikes or divert traffic to available resources in the event a provider is experiencing problems. As a result, users are shielded from outages and localized network events that would otherwise interrupt business operations.

Additionally, teams can simplify internal management across their entire network footprint from the cloud to the edge through NS1 Connect. The platform makes it easy to deploy, configure, and monitor NS1 solutions, as well as to integrate external data sources and control points to maximize the effectiveness of a team's response to incidents that impact availability.

Learn more about NS1's solution to mitigate outages via the company blog or https://ns1.com/building-business-resilience.

