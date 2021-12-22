Launching Layer 2, Banxa cuts transaction time in half and reduces costs by over 300,000%1



Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is proud to announce the launch of its world-leading Layer 2 (L2) Fiat On-Ramp.

While the cryptocurrency market has significantly grown, heavy fees and complex purchasing systems have weighed upon the industry providing unnecessary complexities and barriers to entry. The Australian-founded organisation, Banxa, has developed purchasing for a range of L2 protocols - available now - to eliminate these barriers. These protocols currently include Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync, allowing users to pay with Banxa's wide range of global and local payment options, including credit card and bank transfers, for direct purchasing on L2.

The L2 Fiat On-Ramp will completely disrupt the current system by removing high "gas fees" accumulated throughout the crypto transaction process. At the same time, it will also be a catalyst to reducing fulfillment times, an issue faced within an industry that prides itself on agility and fast transactions. In 2021, Banxa processed one order every 18 seconds a day, a transaction value over USD 880 million, showcasing the true scale of transactions moving through the market.

"The crypto industry faces a complex web of challenges and barriers that might have discouraged consumers and merchants from making purchases in the past. The launch of our L2 Fiat On-Ramp offers greater accessibility to a whole new audience, breaking down two key entry barriers: high fees and faster processing times. We are honored to be launching this world-leading product as a way to transform the industry," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians.

Banxa is a pioneer in cryptocurrency as it has created its own technology on blockchain and is rapidly expanding. The business offers a market-leading range of currencies and payment methods globally.

Since its January 6th, 2021 IPO, Banxa has gone from strength to strength, growing from 38 to over 200 team members, adding over 31 new coins and additional payment methods, such as SEPA Instant and others. Additionally, the company has accelerated its already rapid onboarding of new partners, securing 103% growth in 2021 alone.

In celebration of this launch, Banxa is offering free purchasing Layer 2 with Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync for a limited time[2]. User's spread fees will be waived; however, standard payment surcharges will apply, such as credit card transaction fees. This offer is now available to all users on these protocols.

ENDS

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies.



These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.



Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.



Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa

Domenic Carosa

Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations:

North America: +1 (604) 609 6169

International: +61 407 790 016

Email: Investor@banxa.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York/Phoenix

Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

Media Contacts:

Dave Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: dave.malcolm@banxa.com

Michelle Boland, PR Group

Email: michelleb@prgroup.com.au

1 Banxa Labs 2021, Figures from December 2021 - average $90 balancer swap vs $0.03c zkPorter transaction

2 Available for 2 weeks from 22 December, or 500K fulfilment achieved on each protocol

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108346