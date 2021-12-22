Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Senior Vice President of Business Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce that Snigdha Adhikari has joined the business development department as a Senior Vice President of Business Development

Snigdha has been in the financial services industry for over 14 years, most of which she served in leadership roles building organizations. Snigdha's focus has always been driving strategic initiatives and partnerships between the corporate and sales partners. She has led and achieved organizational goals by building culture and employee engagement that drives scale and efficiency. In the recent past she was the Managing Director for the Pacific NW Region for Prudential Advisors where she expanded the market footprint successfully navigating through emerging challenges based on shifting market dynamics.

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are pleased Snigdha has joined our business development department. Through her experience and talent, Snigdha will continue to drive growth at Aegis Capital specifically within our wealth management platform. With Snigdha's addition the firm will continue its expansion in the Midwest and West Coast"

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for almost 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

