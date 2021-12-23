NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Default Fund - New requirement by January 1st, 2022

A new requirement will take place January 1st 2022 and is presented in the Default Fund Requirement and Evaluation report which can be found in Genium INET Clearing Workstation. The requirement for upcoming quarter is shown under column heading "Required Contribution (2022-01-01)". If your current collateral value doesn't cover your upcoming requirement, please make sure you meet your requirement on time. Important: Nasdaq Clearing has launched automated Default Fund payments, meaning that manual contributions shall be transferred and settled on Nasdaq Clearing's bank or CSD/ICSD accounts no later than 09:30 CET on January 3rd, all transactions to the Default Fund shall be marked with the Contribution Reference (Default Fund custody account number). If no manual payment is received and booked on the Default Fund custody account by 09:30 CET, a direct debit instruction will be issued towards your account for which Nasdaq Clearing holds Power of Attorney, the automated transactions will be presented in the Cash Optimization report. In case of an automated payment make sure your settlement bank account holds sufficient funds to cover the instructed direct debit by 11:00 CET. Please review our SSI before posting default fund contributions to make sure you are using the correct one. Please note that negative interest is capitalized on a monthly basis and will reduce the collateral balance accordingly. If deficit on the default fund account no adjusted base collateral will apply. For further information about the Default Fund and relevant SSIs, please visit the Default Fund website or contact us using the details below. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Commodities: Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com +47 6710 8426 Clearing & Collateral Management: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880