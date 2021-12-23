Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
3,6 Milliarden Dollar "unlocked" bei diesem Smallcap?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932314 ISIN: NO0003106700 Ticker-Symbol: NU5 
Stuttgart
23.12.21
10:30 Uhr
4,370 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLON EIENDOM ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLON EIENDOM ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3704,42010:44
GlobeNewswire
23.12.2021 | 10:41
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Solon Eiendom due to offer (7/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Solon Eiendom ASA
(Solon Eiendom) published on December 22, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) has announced a mandatory cash offer
to acquire all the shares in Solon Eiendom that are not already owned by SBB,
so that every one (1) Solon Eiendom share held entitles their holder to a cash
payment of NOK 44.00 per share. If Solon Eiendom, as a result of the offer,
requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same
is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and
gross return forward/future contracts in Solon Eiendom and (2) settle the
contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached
file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034567
SOLON EIENDOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.