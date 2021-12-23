NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Solon Eiendom due to offer (7/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Solon Eiendom ASA (Solon Eiendom) published on December 22, 2021 and may be subject to change. Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) has announced a mandatory cash offer to acquire all the shares in Solon Eiendom that are not already owned by SBB, so that every one (1) Solon Eiendom share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of NOK 44.00 per share. If Solon Eiendom, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forward/future contracts in Solon Eiendom and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034567