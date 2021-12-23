The "Construction in Italy Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (Q3 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Italy is forecasted to rebound and grow by 15.7% in real terms in 2021, following a decline of 6.3% in 2020. The country was placed under a partial lockdown in the first quarter of 2021; in the second quarter of this year, however, most restrictions were lifted, given that almost all the regions have been marked under the low-risk category. This was reflected in the latest construction value-add data which showed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) expansion of 54.9% in Q2 2021.

While the Italian construction industry is expected to rebound strongly, following a difficult 2020 for the industry, a downside risk for the industry's outlook arises from the recent price pressures in the Eurozone, driven by shortages in raw materials. However, the government is set to receive EUR191.5 billion (US$233 billion) in total under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which is part of the NextGenerationEU plan. In August 2021, the European Commission disbursed EUR24.9 billion (US$30.3 billion) to Italy in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country's grant and loan allocation under the RRF.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 2% between 2022-2025, supported by investments in housing, healthcare, transport, energy and tourism infrastructure projects. As part of the Health Mission plan under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the government plans to invest EUR15.6 billion (US$19 billion), while under the Infrastructure Operational Plan, the government plans to invest EUR5.3 billion (US$6.2 billion) during the period of 2019-2025. The government's focus on reducing carbon emissions in the country, and support for renovating buildings to make them more energy efficient, will also support industry growth over the forecast period.

