Ylias Akbaraly was awarded the CEO of the Year 2021 by the jury of Financial Afrik and by public votes.

Financial Afrik Awards is a strategic event that brings together each year, since 2018, experts, senior executives, banks, insurance companies, public institutions, Fintechs, stock exchanges, investment funds as well as CEOs and decision makers from Africa and elsewhere.

Mr Ylias Akbaraly, Redland founder CEO of the year 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 4th edition of the "Financial Afrik Awards" in Nouakchott was the occasion to unveil the list of 100 personalities who transformed Africa in 2021.

The event placed, this year, under the high patronage of His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, brought together more than 200 personalities from the world of Economy, Finance and Business and virtually, more than 1000 registrants who followed the conference around the world.

The 100 personalities who are transforming Africa were nominated across 17 categories including Financier of the Year, Economist of the Year, Banker of the Year and CEO of the Year.

The Chairman of Redland (holding company of the Sipromad Group and Thomson Broadcast), Ylias Akbaraly, has succeeded in transforming his family company into one of the most successful groups in Madagascar and the Indian Ocean. With the acquisition of Thomson Broadcast in August 2018, Redland has become a group with an international dimension.

Present in France, the United States, the Emirates, Africa and the Indian Ocean, Redland is an international group operating in several sectors such as industry, finance, energy, technology, tourism, aviation, real estate and broadcasting.

As part of the panel devoted to the issues and challenges of Africa in 2050, Ylias Akbaraly spoke alongside Mr. Kane Ousmane Mamadou, Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Promotion of Productive Sectors and Mr. Mohamed Cheikh El Kebir, Governor of the Central Bank of Mauritania.

Ylias Akbaraly shared his vision of Africa in 2050 in which: "Development, growth, etc.: that's good! But we must never lose this tradition, this culture, this source that we, the Africans, have. Also, we must be uncomplicated in front of any country in the world because we have great capabilities."

About Redland

On the other hand, Ylias Akbaraly is also involved in sharing his success with those who need it most through the Akbaraly Foundation. A humanitarian organization whose objective is to reduce poverty through the sustainable development of social projects in various fields: health, nutrition, education and culture.

