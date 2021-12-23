Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top

Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson, Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development, will present at 11:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 10, 2022. The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

The Company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of each presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

