Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Aumento Capital IX Corp. (TSXV: AUIX.P) ("AUIX") and Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") are pleased to announce that AUIX has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to complete its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Pluribus. In connection with the Transaction, AUIX intends to change its name to "Pluribus Technologies Corp." (the "Resulting Issuer") and, assuming all conditions are satisfied, it is anticipated that the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on the TSXV in the near future under the symbol "PLRB".

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV and fulfillment certain conditions, including, among other things, the filing on SEDAR of a filing statement (the "Filing Statement") in respect of the Transaction, which will include, among other things, the audited financial statements of Pluribus for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the interim unaudited financial statements of Pluribus as at September 30, 2021, together with comparatives, as well as pro forma financial statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to review the Filing Statement for full details on the Transaction.

"Listing on the TSXV will be an important milestone to Pluribus Technologies and a testament to the hard work of our entire team." said Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus. "Upon listing, we will continue with our strategy of acquiring small, profitable software companies and working with these entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level."

Further details regarding the Transaction and the Financing are set out in AUIX's news releases dated July 26, 2021, December 2, 2021 and December 3, 2021.

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets.

About Aumento Capital IX Corp.

AUIX is a CPC governed by the policies of the TSXV. AUIX's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

For more information, please contact:

From Pluribus Technologies Inc.

investorrelations@pluribustechnologies.com

https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/

From AUIX

Paul Pathak, Director

ppathak@chitizpathak.com

(416) 644-9964

Cautionary Note

Trading in the common shares of AUIX is presently halted and is expected to remain halted pending closing of the Transaction. While halted, the common shares of AUIX may only trade upon TSXV approval and the filing of required materials with the TSXV as contemplated by TSXV policy.

Forward-Looking Information

Although AUIX believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because AUIX can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of AUIX and Pluribus, Pluribus management's expectation on the growth and performance of its acquisitions, the completion of the Transaction (including TSXV final acceptance of the Transaction), the listing of Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV, filing of the Filing Statement, the use of net proceeds from the Financing and Pluribus' abilities to acquire small profitable software companies at reasonable prices create new revenue streams and enable acquired companies to grow. Such statements and information reflect the current view of AUIX and/or Pluribus, respectively. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of AUIX as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. AUIX does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108384