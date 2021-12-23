Options Technology, the leading provider of managed services to the global Capital Markets, presented a cheque for £6,000 to Northern Ireland Children's Hospice to help fund Horizon House and the Community Nursing teams over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Hospice provides specialist end-of-life care, home care, supported short breaks, and support to children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses at their Horizon House facility and through their Community Nursing team. It costs over £1,000 to provide 24 hours of care for one child at Horizon House.

Options, a global company with offices in eight key financial cities worldwide, first opened in Belfast in 2014. From their Belfast headquarters, the team has worked with Northern Ireland Hospice over a number of years, having taken part in their fundraising activities such as their Christmas Toy Appeal.

Options' President and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Moore, said, "We first became involved with the Children's Hospice in early 2019, and thoroughly enjoy working with this fantastic group of individuals who deliver such valuable support to families in difficult circumstances across Northern Ireland. Shortly before the pandemic, the team took part in the Hospice's Christmas Toy Appeal, and while we would have loved to donate toys again this year, this wasn't possible due to Covid concerns. We are still keen supporters of the Hospice and decided we would cover their running costs for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day."

Mary McCall, Director of Commercial and Brand Development at Northern Ireland Hospice, added, "We are delighted to receive this donation from Options Technology. Due to ongoing COVID concerns and restrictions, 2021 has been a difficult year in the charity and fundraising sectors. It is only through the generous support from businesses like Options Technology that we can continue to provide care for families across Northern Ireland. We depend on donations like these to continue to provide specialist palliative care to children and infants with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions on a daily basis."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of developments for Options, including the creation of 150 jobs in Belfast following the recent acquisition of ACTIV Financial, expansion into Canada with the Toronto Office Opening, and Thanksgiving donation to the Mourne Mountains Rescue Team.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

